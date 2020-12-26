New Delhi, December 26: The air quality in Delhi improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category on Saturday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said. The average air quality in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon had also entered the 'very poor' category from severe category on Friday. Cold conditions persisted in the national capital as the minimum temperature continued to be below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Dense' fog reduced visibility in parts of the city, affecting traffic movement.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) states that if the AQI is in the 'very poor' category, it may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while “severe” affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Air Pollution in India Caused Over 1.16 Lakh Infant Deaths in 2019: Study.

Here's the tweet:

Air quality in Delhi in 'very poor' category today, as per SAFAR-India Visuals from Delhi-Meerut Expressway pic.twitter.com/gzdtf3o9U2 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

On Friday, the average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Friday was 391 in Ghaziabad, 376 in Greater Noida, 386 in Noida, 328 in Faridabad and 302 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB''s Sameer app. Till Thursday, the average air quality in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad was recorded in “severe” category for three days in a row till Thursday.

