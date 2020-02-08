Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: National Capital's Smallest Constituency Ballimaran Records 47.35 Percent Poll Till 6 Pm, Narela Registers 61.81 Percent

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 8: Ballimaran, the smallest constituency of Delhi in terms of area, witnessed a moderate polling percentage of 47.35 per cent till 6 pm on Saturday while Narela, which is the largest constituency of the metropolis, witnessed a better polling percentage of 61.81 per cent.

Ballimaran, which falls in the Central district, has an area of 2.50 square kilometres. Narela, which is the biggest constituency with an area of 143.42 sq km, falls in the North district. Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Winning 48-61 Seats, BJP 9-21, Congress 0-1.

The polling in all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi ended at 6 pm. The polling percentage in the two constituencies is expected to go up as voters who enter the polling station by 6 pm are allowed to cast their votes.