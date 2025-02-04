Delhi, January 4: The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) set to declare the results on February 8. For the ease of citizens working and students, many government and private offices in the city will remain closed. Some services like banks would be closed too. Let's take a look at what's closed and what is functional on the election poll day.

To facilitate higher voter turnout during elections, the government temporarily shuts down certain institutions and services. This is done to ensure that citizens have the time and opportunity to cast their votes without work-related constraints. Government and private offices, schools, and businesses may remain closed, allowing employees and workers to participate in the democratic process. Additionally, reducing non-essential activities helps manage traffic and ensures smoother access to polling stations. Delhi School Holiday: Will All Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on February 5 for Voting in Assembly Elections?

What Is Closed on February 5?

On February 5, 2025, several essential services and establishments in Delhi will be temporarily closed to ensure smooth and efficient voting during the Delhi Assembly elections. Government offices and banks will remain shut, as per Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, granting employees the opportunity to vote. Delhi Election Date 2025: When Is Polling? Check Voting Date, Time and Other Details About Delhi Assembly Elections. Schools and colleges, many of which are designated as polling stations, will also be closed, alongside cinemas and theatres, to encourage voter participation. In line with the Election Commission's directives, liquor stores and licensed establishments will close from 6:00 PM on February 3 to 6:00 PM on February 5. Additionally, the Haryana government has granted paid leave for its employees to vote in the elections.

What Is Not Closed on February 5?

While many establishments will be closed on February 5 for the Delhi Assembly elections, essential services will continue to operate. Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on election day, with trains running every 30 minutes until 6:00 AM, after which regular services will resume. DTC buses will also provide additional services on 35 routes. Healthcare facilities, including hospitals and pharmacies, will remain fully operational to ensure public safety. Retail outlets, including shops, grocery markets, and restaurants, are expected to stay open, allowing residents to access essential goods and services.

