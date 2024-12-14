Shambhu, December 14: Protesting farmers on Saturday suspended their foot march to Delhi for the day after some of them suffered injuries in tear gas shelling by Haryana security personnel here along the state's border with Punjab. Farmer leader from Punjab Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters that the two forums have decided "to call back our 'jatha'".

Replying to a question, Pandher said 17-18 farmers have sustained injuries during the Haryana security personnel action. Farmer leader Manjit Singh Rai alleged that rubber bullets were also used by security personnel and one farmer was seriously injured. "Both the forums have decided to call back the jatha for today and the next course of action will be taken after a meeting," Rai said.

Pandher alleged that "chemical mixed water was used to disperse the farmers and more teargas shells were used this time". Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala Cantt, Rajat Gulia, however, refuted the allegation. Pandher said while the debate is going on in Parliament on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, "No one is raising the voice for farmers in Parliament...over here we want to know which Constitution applies to our protest. How can a jatha of 101 farmers pose a threat to the country's law and order".

The Haryana security personnel fired teargas shells and also used a water cannon to disperse the protesters. The action came after the group of farmers, who resumed their foot march to Delhi shortly after 12 noon on Saturday from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border, reached the barricades put up by the Haryana security personnel. The farmers are pressing the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. Soon after walking for a few metres, the group of farmers were stopped at the barricade by Haryana security personnel. Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Dies During Agitation Over Cut on Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

It was the third attempt by protesting farmers to march towards the national capital. Farmers had earlier made two attempts on December 6 and December 8 but were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana. The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. They have also been pressing the Centre to initiate talks with them to address their issues.

Farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces. Besides a legal guarantee on MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.