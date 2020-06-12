Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Delhi High Court Directs Release of Pending Salaries of MCD Hospital Doctors

News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 04:59 PM IST
A+
A-
Delhi High Court Directs Release of Pending Salaries of MCD Hospital Doctors
File image of Delhi High Court | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 12: Delhi High Court on Friday issued an interim order directing the release of pending salaries of the doctors at Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) hospitals. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notices to Centre, Delhi government and others on a suo motu plea over reports related to non-payment of salaries to MCD doctors for last three months.

The high court asked the Central government, Delhi government and its health department, North MCD, Kasturba Gandhi hospital, and others to file a reply on the matter and listed it for further hearing in July. Resident Doctors at NDMC's Kasturba Hospital Threaten Mass Resignation If Authorities Did Not Release 3-Months' Pending Salary.

According to media reports, North MCD hospital doctors had threatened mass resignation or to observe a "pen-down" strike if their salaries for the past three months were not paid. The doctors at Kasturba hospital in the national capital have also written a letter to the administration threatening mass resignation while Hindu Rao hospital doctors have reportedly drafted a letter threatening a similar "pen-down" strike.

Comments
Tags:
Delhi High Court doctors MCD Hospital MCD Hospital Doctors
You might also like
Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
Viral

Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
Hot Sex Games: Seductive Ways to Play in the Bedroom That Will Make Sex 10 Times Better!
Relationships

Hot Sex Games: Seductive Ways to Play in the Bedroom That Will Make Sex 10 Times Better!
Thank You Messages For Frontline Warriors: Motivational Quotes, HD Images, GIFS and Notes of Gratitude to Send to COVID-19 Health Workers, Doctors and Nurses
Viral

Thank You Messages For Frontline Warriors: Motivational Quotes, HD Images, GIFS and Notes of Gratitude to Send to COVID-19 Health Workers, Doctors and Nurses
Guwahati Man Approaches Hospital After Abdominal Pain, Doctors Find Mobile Charger in His Urinary Bladder as Result of Masturbation
Viral

Guwahati Man Approaches Hospital After Abdominal Pain, Doctors Find Mobile Charger in His Urinary Bladder as Result of Masturbation
Chrissy Teigen Is Getting Her 'Boobs Out'! Author Reveals That She Is Finally Getting Her Implants Removed and Will Have 'Pure Fat' Breasts on Instagram Alongside a Topless Pic
Lifestyle

Chrissy Teigen Is Getting Her 'Boobs Out'! Author Reveals That She Is Finally Getting Her Implants Removed and Will Have 'Pure Fat' Breasts on Instagram Alongside a Topless Pic
Mess Worker of RPC Doctors’ Canteen Dies of COVID-19, RDA AIIMS in Delhi Demands Resignation of Hostel Superintendent & Senior Warden
News

Mess Worker of RPC Doctors’ Canteen Dies of COVID-19, RDA AIIMS in Delhi Demands Resignation of Hostel Superintendent & Senior Warden
Dr. Jay Feldman- Doctor-Turned-Entrepreneur Transforms His Marketing Agency Into an Instagram Empire
Auto

Dr. Jay Feldman- Doctor-Turned-Entrepreneur Transforms His Marketing Agency Into an Instagram Empire
Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Highlights the “Harvard Factor” in His Success Story
Auto

Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Highlights the “Harvard Factor” in His Success Story
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement