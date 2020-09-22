Delhi, September 22: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has fined more than 2,000 people for not wearing masks in the station premises and inside trains. Delhi Metro resumed services after a gap of more than 5 months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Hindustan Times report, DMRC data shows that more than 2,000 people were fine for not wearing masks from September 11 till 20. The teams further counselled more than 5,000 people, in an attempt to ensure that the new travel guidelines are followed. Delhi Metro Resumes Operations After Being Shut For Over 5 Months Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Services Start Keeping Safety And Social Distancing in Mind; View Pics.

The rail corporation mentioned in the report said that fines were being issued only in limited cases, where passengers were not heeding to counselling and creating nuisance even after being called out for not wearing masks properly.

Delhi Metro resumed services on September 7 in a graded manner after a five-and-a-half month of the gap. From September 12, all the corridors of the Metro have been fully functional.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 07:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).