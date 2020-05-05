Delhi Sees a Spike in Coronavirus Cases After 45 ITBP Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 5: As many as 45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi. According to a tweet by ANI, the personnel who have tested positive for Coronavirus in the national capital are deployed for Internal Security duties and some for Law and Order Duties. The ITBP said that 43 of those deployed for IS duties in Delhi and 2 of those deployed for Law and Order duty with Delhi Police.

Delhi is witnessing a steady increase in the cases of COVID-19 with 4,898 cases so far. Reports inform that a total of 1,431 people have been discharged and 64 people have died due to the deadly virus. India Reports Sharpest Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases And Death Toll.

Here's the tweet:

45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for #Coronavirus so far- 43 of those deployed for Internal Security duties in Delhi and 2 of those deployed for Law and Order duty with Delhi Police: ITBP pic.twitter.com/Yeox1AABX6 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

In April, the ITBP had set up a 'disinfection tunnel' at its headquarters in Delhi to disinfect its staff and officials to contain COVID-19 pandemic. The tunnel is part of efforts by the personnel of the paramilitary force which guards 3,488 km India-China border.

In India, the COVID-19 tally mounted to 46,433 on Tuesday. Of the total cases, 32,138 are active cases while 12,726 people have been cured and discharged from hospital so far. The death toll due to coronavirus stands at 1,568 as of May 5.