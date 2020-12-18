New Delhi, December 18: In a shocking incident, a Kathak dance teacher in Delhi allegedly molested one of his students at a dance school in Delhi. Soon after the horrific incident, the woman approached the police on Monday and registered a complaint against the teacher. In her complaint, the student alleged that her teacher identified as Pt. Ravi Shankar Upadhyay was harassing her by touching her during the training sessions. Reports inform that the teacher also used to send obscene messages to her on WhatsApp. She said that she is a third year student of Diploma Honour in Kathak at the Kathak Kendra-2, San Martin Marg.

Police informed that the accused is a 52-year-old teacher while the victim was a 23-year-old student. In her complaint, the student stated that he allegedly molested her by putting his hands on her waist and kissed her on the forehead and also tried to kiss her face on December 14, a report by IANS said. The Delhi police is now recording the statements of other students as well. Ffurther investigation of the case is currently underway. Telangana Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Harassing 5 Girl Students Between August and November in Chintavare Village, Case Registered.

Based on the complaint, a case, under sections 354/354/509 IPC has been registered at PS Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP) Eish Singhal said that Pt. Ravi Shankar Upadhyay, a resident of Dilshad Garden, New Delhi, aged 52 years, has been arrested in the case and he is in judicial custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).