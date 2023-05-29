New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Rainfall is expected in Delhi as clouds have surrounded the city. The India Meteorological Department's Regional Forecasting Centre predicts partly cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall, which will help keep temperatures in check.

Heatwave conditions are not expected to return for the next five to six days. India Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorm, Lightning and Gusty Winds Over These States for Next 3-4 Hours; Check Complete Details.

