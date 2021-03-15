New Delhi, March 15: The air quality in Delhi was recorded in 'poor' category on Monday and is expected to be the same till March 17. According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 201 during the early morning hours on Monday. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 209. The government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said that the air quality in Delhi was going to remain in the poor to moderate category. Air Pollution in India Caused Over 1.16 Lakh Infant Deaths in 2019: Study.

In its weather bulletin, SAFAR said that the air quality index is likely to deteriorate marginally to a poor category on Monday. An increase in dust contribution is expected in the coming days which will keep the air quality in poor category on March 16 and 17. The air quality index between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

According to reports, the minimum temperature is likely to be at 14 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to be at 33°C. The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, according to data issued by a government agency on Sunday.

