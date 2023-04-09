Bengaluru, April 9: A four-member group thrashed a man and slapped his wife after their pet dog defecated in an empty space near Electronics City in South Bengaluru. One of the attackers claimed the land belonged to his family and attacked the couple. The complainant who has been identified as Vasudha N from Chikkatogur village said the incident happened on April 2 night at Neeladri Investment Layout.

According to a report in TOI, Vasudha in her complaint to the cops said that she and her husband Chaitanya left their home in Chikkathoguru with their dog on April 2. They headed to a shop in Neeladri Investment Layout to buy a helmet but returned without buying it because they didn't like what was shown to them. Dog Attack in Bareilly: Three-Year-Old Girl Dragged, Mauled To Death by Stray Dogs; 200 Dog Bite Marks Found on Victim's Body.

They were on their way back home when their dog defecated in the vacant land. As the couple waited for the dog to finish answering nature's call, a man hurried out of a nearby building. He asked the couple why they let the dog to poop there. He said the land belonged to him. Gurugram Dog Attack Video: 12-Year-Old Girl Narrowly Escapes Attack by Labrador Dog in Uniworld Garden City-2.

Then, three more persons joined him and attacked my husband, injuring his head, neck, stomach, left eye and right shoulder. The group slammed Vasudha, saying she shouldn't interrupt when two men talked. They then asked the couple to leave. Vasudha refused to leave and asked if the place belonged to them. The group slapped and thrashed her.

The couple called the cops who reached there after nearly 30 minutes. The accused who have been identified as Umesh Atadavar, 45, and his younger brothers Mahantesh Atadavar, 42, Vasant Atadavar, 40, and Veeresh Atadavar, 38 said to cops that they are fed up of people who take their pets for walks and allow them to defecate in public places without showing any respect for pedestrians and land owners.

A cop said that when the complainant asked the attackers to provide documentary evidence to show the empty land where the dog had pooped belongs to them, the fight between the two group escalated.

The four brothers have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the incident is underway.

