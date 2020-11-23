Creativity is something that people all around the world seek in one way or the other. It is a thing that makes individuals, especially youngsters, come at the forefront of different sectors, and gives them innumerable opportunities to let them exhibit what they truly possess in their areas of interest. Speaking about a fiercely competitive industry like photography, one knows the kind of talents a state like Maharashtra has produced over the years. Subodh Zadte is a name that is gradually leading to the top in the photography world and not just that is also radiating his energy and talent in the music field with innate skills in playing different instruments.

Ask him about his journey so far and the success he has achieved at such a young age and this enthusiastic young individual says, "Well, to reach where I stand today it took me innumerable sleepless nights and constant and relentless hard work to be known as the best photographer in Aurangabad, Maharashtra". Pointing out how difficult it was for him to self-learn the art of photography and music, Subodh Zadte says that nothing came easy to him. He belonged to lower-income family background, where he was taught that to earn anything in life, you have to go out and do it for yourself. Although he had full support from his family, Subodh Zadte made it his aim to learn everything on his own and create his own legacy both in photography and music.

Music was something he loved since he was a kid and honing his skills all by himself he even mastered the art of playing Dhol and Tasha instruments and learnt playing keyboard and drums as well, which ignited the fire in him to become a music composer also.

Born in 1990, Subodh Zadte studied BCS Computer Science and became an expert in computer hardware and software. Looking back at his journey, the youngster says, "The constant urge to do something different in life took me where I am today. It taught me that a person could self-learn things and with a determined mind can become what he desires. This very enthusiasm and confidence led me towards creating my career in photography, where I offer multiple services and enthrall people with my skills in the same. And, as far as music is concerned, I can proudly say that I have become a master in Maharashtrian Dhol and Tasha instruments."

His music skills have struck a chord with people as he is also the only youngster to have been selected as a Dhol & Tasha player in Marathwada amongst a crowd of 10K people. He even got selected by Bollywood music composer duo Ajay-Atul in their band. In the last 10 years, as a photographer, Subodh Zadte has only sculpted an upward and onward journey for himself and even shown his excellence in music.

Working consistently with the aim to become the best celebrity photographer and make his name in the music world as well, Subodh Zadte proves what diligence and perseverance can help achieve an individual.

