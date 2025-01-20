In a tragic incident in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a 9-year-old boy died after being scared by a prank played by a 6-year-old girl. While playing, the other children left, and a 6-year-old girl stayed behind. She also partially closed the room door. Meanwhile, the family members were outside the room, and the sounds of the children playing could be heard. Suddenly, the girl made a loud "SHoo..." sound, and upon hearing it, the child fell on the spot. The girl, trying to frighten the boy, suddenly made a loud noise, causing him to become terrified and fall to the ground. Following the incident, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Medical professionals suspect that the boy suffered a heart attack, likely triggered by the shock of being scared. They believe the sudden fright may have caused a cardiac event, leading to his tragic death. Etah Shocker: Woman Hires Contract Killer to Murder Her Daughter, Gets Killed Herself.

9-Year-Old Boy Dies of Heart Attack in Uttar Pradesh

एटा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में 06 वर्षीय बच्ची के डराने से 09 वर्षीय बच्चे की मौत 06 वर्षीय बच्ची ने बालक को डराने के लिए अचानक ज़ोर से आवाज़ निकाली थी, जिससे वह बुरी तरह डर गया और ज़मीन पर गिर पड़ा। घटना के बाद, बालक को तुरंत नज़दीकी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहाँ चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत… pic.twitter.com/eaNGLERk8k — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 20, 2025

