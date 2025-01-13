A young man tragically took his own life by coming into contact with a high-tension line in Etah. The incident occurred due to ongoing disputes with his wife, leaving him deeply distressed. The incident took place on Agra Road, within the Kotwali Nagar area. A heartbreaking live video of the event surfaced, showing the young man making contact with the electric wires, leading to his tragic death. On January 12, 2025, local police were notified about the incident. They sent the deceased's body for post-mortem and are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case. The police have also initiated necessary legal proceedings at the station level. Etah: Police Book 10-Year-Old Boy For Rioting, Attempt to Murder After Dispute Over Installation of Water Tap in UP.

Man Having Dispute With Wife Dies by Suicide After Touching High-Tension Wire

दि 12.01.25 को थाना कोतवाली नगर क्षेत्रांतर्गत एक युवक के हाइटेंशन लाइन के संपर्क में आने से मृत्यु हो जाने की सूचना पर स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेज, घटना के प्रत्येक पहलू की गहराई से छानबीन करते हुए थानास्तर से आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Etah Police (@Etahpolice) January 12, 2025

