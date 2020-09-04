Tamil Nadu, September 4: In a tragic incident, seven people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. The factory is located in Kattumannarkoil town of the district, 190 km from the state capital Chennai. Firefighters rushed to the accident site and probe launched to find out what caused the explosion

The intensity of the blast was such that it brought down the structure. Among those killed was the owner of the factory, officials said. According to an NDTV update, four people have been injured. More details are awaited on this breaking news. Tamil Nadu: 8 Die, 11 Injured in Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Virudhunagar District.

Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to seven in Cuddalore fire incident, says SP M Sree Abhinav https://t.co/lGY1REwZpl pic.twitter.com/WBgOOJVbbt — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Last year, more than 21 people were killed and around 16 injured in a large explosion at a fireworks factory in northern India. The exposition was so strong that it caused the building to catch fire and collapse in Batala, a town in Punjab state, 460 kilometres outside of New Delhi.

