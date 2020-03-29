Fake News of Government to Start Train from Nilambur Station for Migrant Workers Busted by Tamil Nadu Police, One Man Arrested from Malappuram

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Malappuram, March 29: Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested a man from Malappuram district for spreading fake news about the district administration arranging transport facility for migrant labourers which are stuck in the state due to coronavirus lockdown. The action was taken against the man for sharing false information that the administration had arranged a train from Nilambur on March 30 for inter-state migrants to go to their homes. Fact Check: Viral Message Asking People to Donate To PM-CARES For Combating Coronavirus is Fake, PIB Tweets Correct UPI ID 'pmcares@sbi'.

District Collector of Malappuram appreciated quick action by the police in arresting the culprit. The DC said that the information shared by the culprit was totally baseless and fake. In his Facebook post, he said, “Malappuram police has arrested the culprit who was involved in spreading fake news of Train from Nilambur for Migrant Labours.” The DC also congratulated IPS officer of the area Abdul Karim and his team for arresting the culprit. Fact Check: Audio Clip Attributing to Mumbai Police Commissioner About Coronavirus is Fake, City Police Ask People Not to Circulate It.

Facebook Post of Malappuram DC:

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. India will remain under complete shutdown till April 21. Migrant workers are affected the worst by the lockdown as they lost their source of incomes. Most of the workers were left with no other options to leave for their home town on foot.

In India, the cases of coronavirus crossed 1,000 on Sunday. Till now, 1,024 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country. Twenty-nine people also lost their lives. In Maharashtra alone, more 180 cases were reported.