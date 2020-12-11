New Delhi, December 11: The farmers' protest in Delhi against the new farm laws passed by the central government in September entered its 16th day on Friday. The farmers look in no mood to back out, union leaders today rolled out their plan for next few day. Farmers' leader said that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur high way on December 12, that is tomorrow. This will be followed by a sit-in protest in front of BJP leaders' residence on December 14. They also plan to block Toll Plazas owned by Reliance industries and the Adani Group on the same day. Farmers' Protest: More Farmers From Punjab to Join Agitation as 700 Tractor Trolleys Move Towards Delhi's Kundi Border.

The farmers' leader however made it clear that they do not have any intention to block the railway tracks or disrupt the train services. "On 12th Dec, we'll block Delhi-Jaipur road. On 14th, we'll stage sit-in protest in front of DC offices, houses of BJP leaders & block Reliance/Adani toll plazas. No program to stop trains. Number of farmers coming here is increasing," said Balbir S Rajewal, President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Amid Farmers' Protest, BJP to Launch Campaign to Promote Farm Laws, Cabinet Ministers Will Reach Out to People.

Farmers from all over the country are coming to Delhi in huge numbers to join the protest against the farm laws, which they believe are 'anti-farmers.' On Friday, members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee begin their journey to Delhi to join the ongoing farmers protest against the new agriculture laws "Around 700 tractor trolleys are moving towards Delhi's Kundli border," said SS Pandher.

There are have been five rounds of talks between the farmers' union and the centre on the issue. However, no conclusion have been reached yet. On Thursday, Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers to give up their protest and said that the government is open for discussions. The farmers' have already rejected centre's proposal and are stuck at their demand to repeal all the three farm laws.

