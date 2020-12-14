New Delhi, December 14: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has backed the protesting farmers over their demand for a legal guarantee that their produces will be purchased at minimum support price (MSP). This is the second RSS-linked body after Bharatiya Kisan Sangh to have supported farmers on the MSP issue. These two, however, don't want the farm laws to be withdrawn. Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders Harden Stand, Want Government to Bring MSP Guarantee Bill.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch has passed a resolution proposing certain amendments to the Centre's three agricultural laws. This included a proposal to make a provision to make purchases below MSP illegal. The outfit also said "farmer courts" should be set up instead of empowering SDMs to resolve disputes arising from contract farming. The MSP guarantee can be provided by amending the existing farm laws or by enacting new legislation, SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said. Farmers' Group Sees Infighting Over Decision to Open Highway at Chilla Border, 3 Leaders Resign.

"We believe that legal guarantee to MSP will be not only important for farmers’ well-being but also crucial for the country’s food security. It will not increase inflation as certain economists have argued," Mahajan told TOI. "We have examples of pulses whose procurement at higher MSP encouraged farmers to produce more, reducing the price for consumers and also reducing the country’s import bill. So, legally guaranteed MSP will be a win-win situation," he added.

The Centre has agreed to give in writing that MSP will not be suspended. The SJP also objected to the law on contract farming which defines a farmer as a person "who engages in the production of farmers' produce by himself or by a hired labour". "It will not be appropriate. The SJM firmly believes that a definition of farmer should include only the farmer who engages himself/herself in farming, not companies," the resolution said.

