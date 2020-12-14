New Delhi, December 14: An internal rift in the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction, one of the key farm unions leading the farmers' protest against the Centre farm laws, has led to the resignation of three of its members. The rift emerged over the decision to open the highway at the Chilla border, taken by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh. Farmers' Hunger Strike Today: Farmer Leaders Begin Day-Long Fast Against Farm Laws, Govt Says 'Door Always Open For Talks'.

After meeting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh decided to clear the highway at the Chilla border. His decision was opposed by the organisation's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Yogesh Pratap. According to a report, Yogesh Pratap not only opposed opening the way, but said he would sit there on a fast unto death. Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders Harden Stand, Want Government to Bring MSP Guarantee Bill.

BKU (Bhanu) national general secretary Chimhendra Singh Chauroli and national spokesperson Satish Chaudhary backed Yogesh Pratap and tendered their resignations in protest against Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh's decision. They accused the chief of the organization of being a traitor to the farmer community.

"There is no rift among farmers. Three leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction resigned because they were upset with their president Bhanu Pratap Singh, as to why he compromised," Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union, told news agency ANI.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at various Delhi borders seeking the withdrawal of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

