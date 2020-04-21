Fire Erupts at Patna Medical College Hospital's Emergency Ward, No Casualties Reported

Fire Erupts at Patna Medical College Hospital (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Patna, April 21: A major fire was reported from the central casualty and emergency services building of Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) on Tuesday. According to reports, doctors, medical staff and patients moved out of the building immediately. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was quickly under control. Bihar: Fire Erupts at Snacks Factory in Muzaffarpur; Three Dead, Seven Injured.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is said to be a short-circuit. According to locals, a sudden loud blast was heard and black smoke started coming from the top floor of the emergency ward. Fire Safety Tips: How do you Escape From a Fire? Fire Safety Guidelines & Use of Fire Extinguishers.

Fire at Patna Medical College Hospital:

Incidence of fire is being reported from Central Casualty and emergency services building of PMCH , Patna. Pray for everyone's safety down there.@rashmisharma917 @mangalpandeybjp @rsprasad @adishanks @ZeeBiharNews pic.twitter.com/fgGG7lrVIU — Anmol Singh (@anmolsingh745) April 21, 2020

More information awaited.