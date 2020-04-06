Fire in Chennai: Blaze Engulfs Garbage Dump in Ernavur Area, Locals Say Firecrackers Bursting During '9 pm, 9 Minutes' On Sunday May Be the Reason

Chennai fire. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Chennai, April 6: A massive fire broke out at a garbage dump in Ernavur area of Chennai on Sunday night. Locals claim that the fire broke out after some firecrackers, being burst by people at '9 pm, 9 Minutes', fell on it and then the fire broke out.

Following the news of fire in the garbage dump in Ernavur area, the fire tender service reached the spot with three fire tenders and doused it. As per the reports, no casulties or injuries were reported. Meanwhile, locals claim that fire broke between 9 pm and 10 pm, at a time when people were bursting crackers after 9 pm. Fire Breaks Out At Solapur Airport in Maharashtra, No Casualty .Reported.

Earlier on Sunday night, people in India lit up candles and diya on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9 Minutes' appeal amid coronavirus lockdown. However, miscreants busrt crackers on the streets and in one incident, the cracker fell on the garbage dump in Chennai, leading to massive fire.