Mike Knox, was borned and raised in North Philadelphia. At the age of 15, he left home and began to hustle in the streets as a way to provide for himself and never look back. Over the course of years, Mike has spent time in and out of jail from county to state. He started rapping after being shot as a way to express himself.

Soon, Mike’s music spread throughout the city with the help of Power 99 Fm’s Cosmic Kev. Shortly after, Knox met G Unit’s Tony Yayo and began to build a report with the “Beg For Mercy” Rap group. Mike was heavily influenced by KRS 1, Rakim, Jay Z, and 50 Cent. It was only right that he make his dreams a reality by forming a relationship with G-Unit.

After signing to the popular label, the Philly native was imprisoned in 2012 for seven years. He was released in 2019.

As a current G Unit artist, he started his own independent label entitled Free Lane Entertainment. Recently, Mike Knox dropped his new single and music video, “Backblock,” which features a cameo from G-Unit CEO, 50 Cent.

His latest single comes from the release of his most recent album, The Motivation 2. The 14-track project features K. Michelle, Freeway, Guordan Banks and more https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkmINAnH2GU&feature=youtu.be