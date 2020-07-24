Mumbai, July 24: With just a month left for Ganesh Puja this year, and BMC has received only 300 applications to seek permission to set up pandals this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, every year around 3,000 pandals apply for permission and usually, by this time, BMC would have received 1,500 applications by now.

The state government requested to tone down Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations amid the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. The 11-day festival will this year begin on August 22. Several prominent pandals in the city have already called off their celebration, including the largest Lalbaugcha Raja. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maharashtra Government Issues Guidelines For Ganesh Mandals; Makes Registration Mandatory, Restricts Idol Size To 4 Feet.

The Maharashtra Home department recently mentioned in its circular that the height of the idols should be restricted to four feet at the community pandals, while idols at home must be limited to 2 feet. The government has also prohibited more than ten people inside any Ganesh pandal at a time, banning all processions.

