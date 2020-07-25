Various market research organisations and consumer support groups have done various studies on Gem and Jewellery trade in India. Unanimous finding of all these organisations has been that Gem Selections is the lone seller that is providing Gemstones that are certified from Govt. Approved Lab.

Gem Selections has a wide variety of Gemstones for all income brackets and in all sizes. Numerous Stars have awarded Gem Selections as the Best retail brand for Gemstones and Gem Studded Jewellery.

Gem Selections is the retail brand of Khanna Gems Group which is a vertically integrated group. The gemstones at Gem Selections are very affordable, the reason being there is no middleman in between. Due to the large size of the group, Gem Selections procures Gemstones directly from mines, get them cut and polished at their factory in Khambhat and then sell the Gemstones via exports, wholesale, e-retail & retail. Gem Selections is the ONLY brand in India which is selling Gemstones on EMI. People can buy Gemstones worth Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,00,000 from Gem Selections on EMI for a duration of up to 5 years.