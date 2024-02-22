Vadodara, February 22: In a tragic incident that unfolded in Gujarat's Godhra, a 50-year-old man died by suicide along with his young daughter after being allegedly harassed by two men here. Balwantsinh Thakore started facing harassment after he earned a staggering amount of Rs nine crore as compensation for his land from government. In his suicide note, Thakore claimed that the men blackmailed him and demanded share from the amount he received from the government. Police have initiated an investigation in the matter and search for the two accused is underway.

According to Times of India report, the reason behind their drastic action came to light on Wednesday, February 21 after the victim's nephew Abhijitsinh Rathod discovered a suicide note from the temple premises. As per the suicide note, the series of events began when Thakore received the compensation amount for his land. In the letter, Thakore made shocking revelations of the alleged blackmail and harassment. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Lured Into ‘Rain of Cash’, Raped by Tantrik in Rajkot; Four Arrested.

Thakore said that he had been awarded Rs nine crore as compensation for his land acquired for a Food Corporation of India(FCI). Vankar, one of the accused somehow came to know about it and passed the information to Hardik.

Subsequently, the duo started extorting money from him and blackmailing him. The miscreants terrorized the victim and threatened to harm his family if the money was not paid. Distressed by the situation, Thakore went to the pond with his daughter and they jumped into it. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Kills Five-Year-Old Differently-Abled Daughter by Stabbing Her in Neck in Dharwad, Arrested.

Reportedly, Thakore had asked his nephew to check slips of the accounts kept at the temple before commiting suicide. On learning about his uncle and cousin's death, Rathod ran to the temple and instead of the accounts' slips recovered the suicide note that gave details about the blackmailing. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and manhunt is on to nab the suspects.

