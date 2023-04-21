Surat, April 21: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly attacked his father with a sharp knife after a fight over food escalated. The incident took place on Wednesday in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The man also abused his mother during the fight. A case was registered against the accused on a complaint filed by his mother.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the horrifying incident happened over an argument over food that went awry. On Wednesday, the accused, Hitesh Thakore, arrived at the house and asked for food. However, he got angry when he was told the food was not ready. Infuriated, Hitesh started abusing his mother. His father tried to stop him and told him not to abuse his mother. Hitesh grabbed a knife and slashed his father in the chest and hand in a feat of rage. Uttar Pradesh: Son Kills Father and Stepmother With Scissors in Aligarh, Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The victim was identified as Bharat Thakore. He was saved by his elder son, Rahul, and some neighbours who rushed to the spot after hearing the screams. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The complaint was filed by the mother of the accused, Hansa Thakore. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He has been arrested and will be produced in court. Delhi Horror: Man Kills Father With Mother’s Assistance in Trilokpuri, Cuts Body Into Bits and Stores Pieces in Fridge; Arrested (Watch Video).

In a similar incident, a 24-year-old student from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) reportedly stabbed his parents to death following an argument in the Quarsi locality of Zakir Nagar in March. The accused was later arrested. According to the reports, the youth stabbed his father 47 times in 38 seconds.

