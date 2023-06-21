Gurugram, June 21: Incessant rainfall since early Wednesday morning brought life to a grinding halt in this satellite city with reports of waterlogging and traffic snarls pouring in.

More than 40 places in the city, including major key points on the expressway, have been hit by water-logging. Similar reports were received from old Delhi-Gurugram road and the Delhi-Jaipur expressway. Gurugram Rains Photos and Videos: Waterlogging in Many Areas After Heavy Rainfall Lashes City, Traffic Police Working to Ensure Smooth Vehicular Movement.

#WATCH | Waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after heavy rainfall (Visuals from Narsinghpur Chowk) pic.twitter.com/xN3JFuTc4p — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Besides, water logging can be seen in different key stretches of the city like Subhash Chowk on Sohna-Gurugram Road. Apart from this, several vehicles were also submerged at the Narsingpur Chowk service lane on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway where huge rainwater accumulated.

#WATCH | Heavy waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after rain lashed the city (Visuals from Narsinghpur Chowk) pic.twitter.com/B8Q7IlC8oh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Rainwater at the spot also hampers the traffic movement on the main expressway. The traffic movement at this major junction of the expressway was slow, especially two-wheelers facing huge inconvenience due to rainwater. Meanwhile, the rainfall in Gurugram causes waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, Manesar, Begumpur Khatola and Kherki Daula. Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging on MG Road (See Pics).

The areas affected included Udyog Vihar, Hanuman Chowk, Sector 17/18 Road, Sector 22, Sector 23 exit, Gurugram bus stand, Sanjay Gram road, Sector 12 market, Sector 10 hospital, Sector 10 road, parts of Palam Vihar, Atul Kataria Chowk, Old-Delhi Gurugram Road, Mayfield Garden, Sushant Lok, Parts of Sector-30, Sector-42, Sector-34 and Narsingpur.

Traffic Alert: Water logging has been reported on NH-48 near Narsinghpur towards Jaipur. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/h50xkILXhC — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) June 21, 2023

All claims of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority regarding preparedness for the monsoon in only one hour of rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely in Gurugram and adjoining areas during the next few days.

