Gurugram, January 26: A murder case has been registered against two class 10 students in Gurugram for allegedly killing their 15-year-old friend, police said on Thursday. Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body in bushes near a railway track on Wednesday. The police it was found during initial investigation that the three boys, including the victim Varun, had gone to the Gurugram railway station to see a train coach which had derailed two days ago.

It was alleged that the victim then got electrocuted while trying to climb a train coach. But based on a complaint from the victim's father, the murder case was registered against the duo at the GRP Police Station. The complainant told the police that his son had left home on Monday with two of his friends. Both his friends returned home, but he did not. Haryana Shocker: Man Kills Wife By Putting Her Face on Burning Stove For Stopping Him From Drinking Alcohol, Held After a Year By Faridabad Police.

They searched for him, but could not locate him. After this, the family went to the police. A CCTV footage examined by the police showed the three boys together. According to the complainant, the duo were interrogated by the police. After this, on Wednesday, the body of his son was recovered from the bushes near the railway track. Punjab Shocker: Two Abduct Minor Girl, Rape Her Inside Moving Car in Patiala; Accused Arrested.

"The family suspects that the victim's friends killed him and threw his body in the bushes near the railway track. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken accordingly based on the investigation report," Ramphal, station house officer of GRP police station, said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).