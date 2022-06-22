Gurugram, June 22: The counting of votes for the 46 Municipal bodies in Haryana begins. The polling for Haryana Municipal Elections 2022 was held on June 19 for the posts of President and members of all wards of 28 Municipal Committees and 18 Municipal Councils. The voting took place in 456 wards of 18 municipal councils and 432 wards of 28 municipal Committees.

The ruling BJP-JJP alliance and AAP contested the polls on party symbols, while Congress opted out of fighting the election on the party symbol. However, many Congress members entered the fray as Independents. Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 Time And Details: Know When And Where to Watch Live Streaming of Results For Haryana Local Body Election 2022.

Over 17 lakh voters in Haryana exercised their right to vote. The voter turnout was recorded at nearly 70%. Meanwhile, the future of the 405 candidates is locked in EVMs. The Bawal municipal committee in Rewari recorded the highest voter turnout at 84.6%, while Bahadurgarh municipal council in the Jhajjar district saw the lowest turnout at 59%.

Like the previous MC Polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) contested the urban body elections together. Congress candidates, despite poor performance in the Assembly Elections 2022, are looking forward to challenging the BJP-led alliance. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its maiden Municipal Body polls, is testing the waters ahead of the 2024 Assembly Elections in Haryana.

