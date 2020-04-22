Health Ministry Briefings on Coronavirus Situation Now Reduced to 4 Days a Week, Cabinet Briefing Every Alternate Day

Prakash Javadekar (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 22: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing on Wednesday announced that Health Ministry briefings will now be reduced to 4 days a week. Also, press releases and cabinet briefings will take place on alternate days. The Health Ministry press briefing are addressed jointly by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Dr Raman R. Gangakhedkar, head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division in the Indian Council of Medical Research and Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA. Health Ministry Daily 4 PM Media Briefing on Coronavirus Situation in India Cancelled Today; Here's Why.

Javadekar made a big announcement addressing the rise in violence against health care professionals today. He said that attacks on healthcare workers will now be a non-bailable offence and will carry imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty. Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the promulgation of Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. 'Non-Bailable Offence, Jail Term, Steep Fines': Centre Brings Tough Law to End Violence Against Healthcare Professionals.

He further mentioned that if any damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused. The Union Minister made it very clear that the government won't tolerate any more harassment or incidents of violence against the healthcare professions. As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, there has been a tremendous rise in atrocities against the frontline warriors who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

