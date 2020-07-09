Mumbai, July 9: The high tide and low tide timings are keenly observed in Mumbai, considered that the city is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabian Sea. The timings are crucial in Monsoon season, when Mumbai experiences incessent rainfall on several days. Mumbai Monsoon 2020: Maximum City Gets 60% of July Rains in First 6 Days, Records 506.4mm of Rainfall.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in an alert issued earlier today, said the high tide is expected at around 3:02 pm. The waves could be as high as 4.67 metres, the civic body said.

A high tide combined with heavy to heavy rains may lead to flash floods - as witnessed in the city on several earlier instances. The major floodings in 2007, 2017 and 2018 were linked to the high tide.

Since the city shuts down all drainage points during the high tide period, the chances of flash floods increases during incessent rainfall.

Monsoon this year began in Mumbai in mid-June, and is expected to continue till early October. The peak season of rainfall is considered to be July and August, followed by fewer days of rain in September and a possibility of thunderstorms in first week of October.

