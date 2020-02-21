'Hugged and Kissed Me At Convent in Kannur': Another Nun Levels Sexual Abuse Charges Against Kerala Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Rape-Accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal | (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Delhi, February 21: Another nun has accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, of sexual abuse. The allegations were raised by the fourteenth witness in a rape case against Mulakkal. She alleged that the bishop spoke to her in a sexually explicit manner over the phone. She said that they were in communications via calls, chats and video calls from 2015-2017. Kerala Nun Sister Lucy, Who Protested Against Rape Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, Expelled For Buying Car; Seeks Justice From Vatican.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the nun had given the statement to the investigation team against Mulakkal on September 9, 2018. The 35-year-old nun said that she faced sexual misbehaviour from him. As per her statement, the bishop had hugged and kissed her on April 30, 2017, at a convent in Kannur.

"I had to contact the bishop over the phone for some official needs since 2015. But, shortly after the bishop started talks with sexual connotations over the phone, which was disgusting for me. He also talked about sexual acts and later started describing various body parts of me and the bishop," the statement described, reported The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, no registration of a case in the matter. Police officials said that the witness had refused to file a complaint. Cops said that they had informed police in the jurisdiction but the survivor was not willing to go ahead with a complaint.

The first nun had accused Franco Mulakkal of raping her multiple times at a convent in Kottayam. The accused was arrested on September 1 last year. As per the charge sheet, which was filed on April 9, 2019, Mulakkal faces charges of wrongful confinement, rape, and criminal intimidation.