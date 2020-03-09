Hyderabad Shocker: Taxi Driver Arrested for Raping 23-Year-Old Woman Inside His Car

Rape threat Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hyderabad, March 9: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was raped by a taxi driver in a car in Rangareddy district. According to a Times of India report, the accused and the woman belonged to the same village and he allegedly committed the crime on the pretext of offering her to drop her near her home. On the day of the incident, the accused was sitting at a mobile shop and it was then that the woman came to buy a SIM.

They chatted for a while, after which the man offered to drop her to the village saying that he was also heading home. After driving the vehicle for some time, the man took her to a secluded place and raped her inside the car. The woman, however, managed to free herself from the man and she ran from the place. The accused was picked from his house and a case of rape was levelled against him. The woman was also sent for medical examination. Mumbai Shocker: 51-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After She Allegedly Refuses to Handover Her Mobile Phone to Him.

In another incident of crime, a 51-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after she refused to hand over her mobile phone to him in suburban Chembur, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the couple's residence in MHADA colony on Sunday night when the accused, James John Kurraiya, came home heavily drunk and asked his wife Rabiya James Kurraiya (45) to give her mobile phone to him.