IAF Designates Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore as 1st Laboratory in The Force to Undertake COVID-19 Testing

IAF providing supplies during coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits: Twitter/IAF)

New Delhi, March 26: Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, the Indian Air Force in Thursday designated Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) as the 1st laboratory in the force to undertake COVID-19 testing. Till now, the IAF has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each, at nodal IAF bases across the country. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: First Case of an Indian Army Jawan Testing Positive For COVID-19 Reported From Ladakh Scouts.

The IAF aircraft are also providing medical supplies and doctors to Leh. The force is also helping to fly out blood samples for COVID-19 testing to Chandigarh and Delhi. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Indian Army’s quarantine facility in Jodhpur received 277 evacuees from Iran that included 273 pilgrims. Army's New Advisory on Coronavirus Says 50% Jawans, 35% Officers Posted at Military HQ to Work From Home, Order in Effect From March 23.

The Indian Navy also up a quarantine camp at INS Vishwakarma in Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The facility has been set for Indian nationals being evacuated from COVID-19 affected countries. It can accommodate around 200 people. Coronavirus Scare in India: Army and IAF Suspend All Mass Gatherings Till Situation Improves, Army Hospitals to Have Isolation Wards to Prevent Transmission of COVID-19.

In India, 649 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. Seventeen people also lost their lives. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, where 126 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus until now, while four people also lost their lives. In Kerala also, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 100.

Globally, the deadly virus claimed more than 20,000 lives. Italy is the worst-affected country with over 7,500 fatalities, followed by Spain where close to 3,500 lost their lives.