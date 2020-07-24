Mumbai, July 24: Income Tax Day is celebrated on July 24 every year. This year, the day falls on a Friday. On the occasion of this day, Income Tax India tweeted thanking people for their valuable support in building and empowering the nation.

Income tax was introduced for the first time in India on July 24, 1860, by James Wilson to compensate for the losses made by the British during the first war of independence. The intention behind celebrating this day is to propagate the significance of paying this tax and creating awareness among the public. Income Tax Return 2019-20 Filing Deadline Extended Till November 30, 2020.

Here's what Income Tax India tweeted:

आयकर विभाग की ओर से आप सभी को #आयकरदिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। भारत को सशक्त बनाने के लिए आपका धन्यवाद! राष्ट्र निर्माण में आपका योगदान अमूल्य है। Greetings from the Income Tax Department on this #IncomeTaxDay. Thank you for your invaluable support in building & empowering the nation! — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 24, 2020

The day is usually celebrated in individual branches of the I-T Departments across the country. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there would be no celebrations taking place this year. July 31 is the deadline for filing the returns for the last financial year. But, owing to the pandemic, the deadline for ITR filing has been extended to November 30, 2020.

