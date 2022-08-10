In a remarkable show of patriotism, the all-women troop of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried out a special patrol themed at the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.

The patrol which was carried out at the border areas of Uttarakhand was led by all women soldiers, who trekked all the way to the height of 17,000 feet and hoisted the Tiranga with pride. ITBP shared the video and pictures of the same on the official Twitter handle, showing the proud troops walking during the patrol and holding the national flag. Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem Gives Tuneful Salute to Indian Tricolour Flag; Features Prominent Actors and Sports Figures Celebrating 75 Years of Independence (Watch Video).

All Women ITBP Troops Wave Tiranga at Uttarakhand Borders

All women ITBP troops at Uttarakhand borders during a patrol at 17,000 Feet. The special patrol was themed at #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and #HarGharTiranga.#Himveer pic.twitter.com/OgXXEhg59J — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 9, 2022

ITBP’s women personnel have been guarding the country's border outposts since 2016. The force has close to 2,500 women in its ranks. The paramilitary force guards the 3,488 km India-China borders mostly in high altitude rugged terrain and in snow and difficult climatic conditions.

Notably, ITBP as a whole has been carrying out several programs on a large scale for the past few days in a bid to encourage citizens to participate in the government's Har Ghar Tiranga movement.

Taking Tiranga to Every Home

To commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Indian government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the Tricolour at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence.

The campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Culture with the idea of invoking a feeling of patriotism among the people. Further, large-scale preparations are underway to involve more and more people in the movement. National flags are also being made in huge quantities keeping in view the demand among people.

The basic notion behind the campaign is to instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of lndia and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation.

Notably, more than 20 crore national flags are expected to be hoisted atop houses for three days - 13 to 15 August - as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Further, in view of the vast network of the Department of Post (DoP), the Govt of India has entrusted the distribution of National Flags through the DoP to enlighten the citizens of the importance of the campaign and supply the National Flag to each and every corner of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).