Ladakh, July 7: Indian and Chinese troops have started the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke to China's foreign minister and special representative Wang Yi on Sunday evening. The conversation resulted in both the countries finalising disengagement in east Ladakh and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). NSA Ajit Doval, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Held Talks, Agreed On Disengagement Along LAC: MEA.

"The disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese Army had started at Hot Springs and Gogra on Monday and is expected to be completed at both locations in few days. The Chinese Army had started dismantling its structures since yesterday," ANI quoted its Indian Army sources as saying. China Begins De-Escalation, Moves Back Tents, Troops by 1-2 Km in Galwan Valley: Indian Army Sources.

ANI Tweet:

Under the mutual disengagement, both sides will disengage and move back by 1-1.5 km from the friction points. The two Armies are likely to hold further talks after the disengagement process is completed: Indian Army Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Under the mutual disengagement, India and China will disengage and move back by 1-1.5 km from the friction points. "The two Armies are likely to hold further talks after the disengagement process is completed," the sources said.

For June 15 violent face-off, India and China had blamed each other for provoking the brawl in the Galwan Valley. Which resulted in the death of 20 Indian Army soldiers. China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, had told PTI, that there were casualties on both the sides. However, China has not shared details of casualties or injuries on their side.

