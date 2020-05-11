India & China Should Work Together in Resolving Border Issues, Fighting COVID-19, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry Days After Violent Clash at Sikkim Border

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Beijing, May 11: Days After the latest aggressive confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in north Sikkim, China on Monday said that both the countries should uphold peace at border and work together in fighting COVID-19. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said that both countries are coordinating in resolving the border issues. India Rejects Reference to Jammu and Kashmir Made by China in UN, Reiterates 'It is Internal Matter'.

“Chinese Border troops have always been upholding peace and tranquillity along with our border areas. China and India stay in close communication and coordination concerning our border affairs within existing channels,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Linjan as saying at the regular ministry briefing.

He added that the year 2020 would mark 70 years of diplomatic relations of India and China and the two countries are joining hands to combat coronavirus. Lijian also denied that China is adopting aggressive police at the border. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that the two sides should work together with each other in managing the differences and uphold peace at in the border region which will help both countries to carry out the joint fight against COVID -19.

Earlier this month, troops of India and China had a face-off in Nakula area of North Sikkim in which soldiers of both sides sustained injuries. The face-off was resolved after the intervention and dialogue at the local level on both sides took place, Army sources said. "Incidents of a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Indian and Chinese troops were also engaged in a 73-day standoff in Doklam after Chinese troops were building a road from their territory to the Jhamphiri ridgeline.