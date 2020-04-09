India Rejects Reference to Jammu and Kashmir Made by China in UN, Reiterates 'It is Internal Matter'

India - China Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 9: India on Thursday rejected the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir by a spokesman for the Chinese mission to the United Nations. The Chinese spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, said that Kashmir remains high on the UN Security Council's agenda. Rejecting the reference made by China, New Delhi reiterated Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so. China's Leading Think Tank Backs PM Modi's Initiatives to Fight COVID-19.

"We reject the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a statement made by the spokesperson of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. "China is well aware of India’s consistent position on this issue. The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India. Issues related to J&K are internal matter to India," MEA asserted. India, China Can Cooperate in Developing COVID-19 Vaccine: Indian Envoy.

Statement of MEA:

China's spokesperson said: "The question of Kashmir remains high on the Council’s agenda." "China pays close attention to the current situation, and China’s position on the Kashmir issue remains unchanged," he added.

"The Kashmir issue," the spokesman said, "is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the charter of the United Nations, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements." "China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation," he added.