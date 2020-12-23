New Delhi, December 23: India reported 23,950 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Country's coronavirus tally reached 1,00,99,066 on Wednesday. Since Tuesday morning, 333 people also succumbed to the deadly virus taking the death toll to 1,46,444. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country clocked 26,895 recoveries in the past 24 hours. New Coronavirus Strain Not Seen in India So Far, Unlikely to Impact COVID-19 Vaccines' Efficacy, Says Government.

The active cases in the country dropped by 3,278. There are currently 2,89,240 active cases in India. Till now, 96,63,382 people have recovered from COVID-19. Meanwhile, one person was migrated to another country. India's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 95.69 percent. The case mortality rate in the country stands at 1.45 percent.

Tweet by ANI:

India records 23,950 new COVID-19 cases, 26,895 recoveries, and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 1,00,99,066 Active cases: 2,89,240 Total recoveries: 96,63,382 Death toll: 1,46,444 pic.twitter.com/RXA8dOv3D8 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date. Coronavirus cases in the western state of India crossed 19 lakh mark on Tuesday. Till now, 19,02,458 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in the state also mounted to 48,876. Vaccine Against New Coronavirus Strain Can be Developed in 6 Weeks, Says BioNTech.

Over 70 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Over 75 per cent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

The global coronavirus cases topped 77.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.71 million on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 77,958,369 and 1,715,945, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).