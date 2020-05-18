Indian Air Force Ready 24x7 to Attack Terrorist Camps Across LoC in PoK if Need Arises, Says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 18: The Indian Air Force is always ready to destroy terrorist camps and launchpads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK if the need arises, said IAF chief RKS Bhadauria on Monday. Asked if the IAF is ready to take out any terrorist camp or launchpad across the LoC in PoK, RKS Bhadauria told news agency ANI: "If the situation demands so, of course, Indian Air Force is ready 24x7."

Reacting to reports that suggested that Pakistan was fearing a retaliation the Handwara attack, in which five security personnel and two terrorists were killed on May 2, Bhadauria said the neighbouring country must be worried. "Whenever there's a terrorist attack on our soil, they (Pakistan) should be worried and they were rightly worried," the IAF chief said. "They've to stop abetting terrorism in India if they've to get out of these worries," he added. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Among 4 Army Personnel, 1 Jammu And Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Martyred in Handwara Encounter.

Three CRPF men were among the four persons killed after terrorists attacked a CRPF party at Handwara in north Kashmir May 4. The attack happened after an army colonel, a major, two soldiers and a police sub-inspector besides two terrorists were killed in an encounter which started in Handwara on May 2. Despite losing eight men in two encounters in Handwara, security forces maintained constant pressure on the militants across the Kashmir valley. Indian Army Responds With 'Precision Strikes at Terror Launch Pads' After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Keran Sector.

Recently, a video surfaced wherein Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin was seen saying that Indian security forces position in the Kashmir valley is strong. He appeared distraught by the killing of top Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo and his aides in Jammu and Kashmir last week.