Indian Railways Issues Timings of Special Trains on 15 Routes Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Here Are Details

Indian Railways (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 11: The Indian Railways on Monday issued timings of special trains on 15 routes amid coronavirus lockdown. These trains will leave New Delhi to various state capitals. The nodal rail body on Sunday announced the partial resumption of train services on the 15 routes from May 12. Some of the trains will run every day while others will ply twice or thrice in a week. Howrah-New Delhi Train Tickets Booked Completely Within 10 Minutes After Booking Resumes at 6 PM.

Passengers can book only online tickets on the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), irctc.co.in. The offline ticket bookings would remain closed to avoid the spread of coronavirus. A Railway Police Force (RPF) would ensure that proper social distancing should be followed during on these trains. 'India's Success in Handling COVID-19 Globally Recognised', Says PM Narendra Modi in Video-Conference With State CMs.

Here Are Timings of These Trains:

Indian Railways issues the timings of 30 special trains to be run with effect from 12th May. pic.twitter.com/fvwxMrL3P3 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

The IRCTC will not provide food, blankets and bedsheets to passengers travelling in 15 pair of air-conditioned trains. These trains are equivalent to the Rajdhani Express. The Passengers are required to arrive at the stations 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the trains.

The Indian Railways also advised all passengers travelling on these trains to download Arogya Setu app. All the passengers coming to the railway station will be thermal screened before entering the station premises. The entry into the trains will be closed 15 minutes before the departure. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

On May 1, the Indian Railways has also started the Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown. Till Monday, the national transporter has operated 468 Shramik Special trains and transported over 4.7 lakh people across several states.