New Delhi, December 11: India's active COVID-19 caseload significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh (3,63,749) on Friday, the government informed. This is the lowest after 146 days. According to government data, the total active cases in the country stood at 3,58,692 on July 18, 2020. India has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. The present active caseload in the country consists of just 3.71% of its total positive cases. As many as 37,528 COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 8,544 from the total active caseload.

Moreover, the difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has improved the recovery rate to 94.84% on Friday, i.e. on December 11. The government data further informed that 79.90 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Karnataka has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,076 newly recovered cases. 5,068 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 4,847 in Kerala.

Here are the tweets:

The worst-affected state in India is Maharashtra with 18,64,348 cases to date. Over 72 percent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT -- Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka. India's coronavirus tally now stands at 97,96,770 with 29,398 new coronavirus infections and 414 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll touched 1,42,186, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Till date, as many as 92,90,834 COVID-19 patients have recovered of which a total of 37,528 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 3,63,749 active cases in the country. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 94.84 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as percent. The ICMR on Thursday conducted 9,22,959 COVID-19 tests, taking the tally of total tests conducted to 15,07,59,726.

