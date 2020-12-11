New Delhi, December 11: The COVID-19 tally in India inched closer to 98-lakh mark with a spike of 29,398 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the COVID-19 tally in India rose to 97,96,770 on Friday. Meanwhile, the total active cases now stands at 3,63,749 while as many as 92,90,834 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals across the country. According to the Health Ministry, as many as 37,528 coronavirus patients have been discharges in the past 24 hours. With 414 new fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in India mounted to 1,42,186.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India now stands at 94.74 percent while the fatality rate is at 1.45 percent. On Tuesday, India had recorded 26,567 cases, the lowest spike witnessed in recent months. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,68,172 cases till date. The state reported 3,824 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while the death toll rose to 47,972 with 70 new deaths. India's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker: A Look at SII, Bharat Biotech, Other Leading Candidates and Expected Dates of Launch.

On the global front, the overall number of coronavirus cases topped 69.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.58 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The current global caseload and death toll stood at 69,496,859 and 1,580,727, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country with the COVID-19 pandemic reporting 15,599,122 cases and 2,92,001 deaths, according to the CSSE.

