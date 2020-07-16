New Delhi, July 16: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday asked the Airports Authorities of India (AAI) to not allow charter flights, coming from UAE, to land in Indian airports. Also, DGCA asked the charter flights to submit approval of concerned state governments to Air Traffic Control (ATC) of point of destination prior to their departure from UAE airports. The DGCA also made it clear that ATC shall not allow the arrival unless the approval is provided to them.

Issuing the new letter to Airport Authority of India, the DGCA said, "Some charter flights coming from UAE didn't have requisite Indian state consent required for the operation of such flights. It's been decided that the airline shall submit approval of concerned state govt to ATC of point of destination prior to their departure from UAE airport." It added, "ATC shall not allow the arrival unless the approval is provided to them." International Flights to Remain Suspended in India Till July 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Earlier on July 3, the DGCA extended the suspension of the international passenger flights till July 31. However, some international scheduled flights may be selected routes. The aviation regulator also asked passengers to acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance.

