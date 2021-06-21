Bhopal, June 21: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other state leaders rolled out their mats and performed various asanas to mark the International Yoga Day on Monday. On the occasion, a mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 was also launched with the target of inoculating 10 lakh people at 7,000 inoculation centres set up across the state.

Chouhan performed yoga asanas at the BJP headquarters in the state capital Bhopal. State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also took part in the event which was observed by following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

In Indore, state Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat took part in a Yoga Day event at the Border Security Force (BSF) premises. A mega COVID-19 vaccination drive was also launched in the state with the target of inoculating 10 lakh people, including 1.5 lakh in Bhopal, 1.8 lakh in Indore and 60,000 each in Gwalior and Jabalpur. International Yoga Day 2021: ITBP Personnel, Deployed at India-China Border, Perform Yoga at Icy Height of 18,000 Feet in Ladakh (Watch Video).

Chouhan and his team of ministers along with other officials will remain on field to motivate people to get themselves vaccinated. The state government has arranged for over 19 lakh vaccine doses for the purpose and deployed more than 35,000 officials and employees for conducting the drive, they said. Chouhan will take part in the campaign at Datia, Bhopal and Budhni (his Assembly constituency), while other ministers will be present in their respective districts.