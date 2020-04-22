IT Company in Navi Mumbai’s Mahape Sealed After 19 Test Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, April 22: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra witnessed a sudden spike in the last few days with the total tally in the state rising to 5,229 on Wednesday. In a latest development, as many as 19 COVID-19 cases have been reported from an IT company in Navi Mumbai area on April 22. According to a report by TOI, the company is part of the TTC MIDC industrial estate in Mahape area. The report informs that all 19 patients have been admitted at Vashi hospital. The IT company, where the cases were reported, has been sealed.

The NMMC Vashi hospital is a hospital in Navi Mumbai is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital. The report informs that the total patients admitted at the hospital reached 50. According to the TOI report, out of the 19 infected people, seven each were from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, two each from Thane and Telangana and one from Sangli. The report further adds that three outstation patients were working at the IT company since March. The company got the employees tested at a private lab. Mindspace Airoli in Navi Mumbai Sanitised after One Employee of Majesco Found COVID-19 Positive: Reports.

In Maharashtra, the death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 251. The state got a shocking 553 new coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours besides notching 19 more deaths, health officials said on Wednesday. In India, coronavirus cases inched towards 20,000 mark with the total number of COVID-19 at 19,984 on Wednesday with an increase of 1,383 in the last 24 hours.