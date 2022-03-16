Srinagar, March 16: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Nowgam area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The three belong to the proscibed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said the police.

"Two more terrorists killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said. Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in Srinagar.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted: "Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh's Sarpanch Sameer Bhat, trapped in Nowgam encounter"

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

