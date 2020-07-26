Jammu, Jul 26: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday by resorting to mortar shelling and firing at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector this evening, they said.

The officials said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly. This was the fifth day that the Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC. The Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.