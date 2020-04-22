Jammu And Kashmir Police Register FIR Against Journalist Gowhar Geelani Under UAPA For 'Indulging in Unlawful Activities' Through Social Media Posts

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, April 22: The J&K Cyber Police have taken cognizance of misuse of social media and filed an FIR after receiving information about author and journalist Gowhar Geelani "indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media". The J&K Police said in a statement that the Cyber Police Station of Kashmir Zone has received information through reliable sources that an individual namely Gowher Geelani was indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media, which were prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of India.

"The unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public which may lead to commission of offences against public tranquility and the security of the state," the statement said. The statement added that several complaints have also been received against the said individual for threatening and intimidating the public. Police Begins Probe into Allegations of 'anti-national', 'pro-terrorism' Posts of Another Kashmiri Journalist.

"A case under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Cyber Police Station and investigation has been initiated," the police statement said. Earlier, J&K Police had booked a Kashmiri photojournalist, Masrat Zehra, under UAPA for posting for "uploading antinational posts with criminal intention." The J&K Police also filed a general FIR in connection with a news item published in a national daily regarding an encounter in Shopian South Kashmir.